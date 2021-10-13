Roposo launches creator-led live entertainment commerce for shoppers

Short video platform from Glance today announced the launch of 'creator-led, live commerce'.

This announcement from is the culmination of the company’s strategy to bring live commerce by getting all its offering for commerce at one place. Roposo’s content creators, the infrastructure of Shop101 and the Glance Live platform will see live commerce offering from the company coming alive.

“Our intent is to build the largest platform for creator-led live shopping in India, and take it to Southeast Asia and USA, in the coming quarters. There is a rising global demand for immersive shopping experiences that closely replicate the offline world, online,” said Piyush Shah, Co-founder of InMobi Group and President & COO of Glance.

Live commerce is a form of online shopping where users can shop while watching live video streaming events. Live Commerce in China is expected to hit sales of $300 billion in 2021, it has also started making inroads in the US online shopping segment. This is what wants to capture in India, even though live commerce is still at a nascent stage.

Shoppers on the Roposo platform will now be able to discover products recommended by creators in highly entertaining, exciting, action-packed live streams, visit hundreds of creator-led pop stores, and get up close and personal with some of their favourite stars.

Shah added that when one looks at China and the US, live streaming commerce conducted by talented creators is becoming a successful way to meet the demand of an immersive shopping experience. “With Roposo’s popularity amongst creators, the scale and LIVE stack of Glance, and the e-commerce infrastructure of Shop101, we are well poised to take this new Roposo experience out in a big way,” said Shah.

Other than content creators, Roposo is also getting D2C brands onto its platform. So far for the launch the company has tied-up with 250 brands for this offering. Roposo has a monthly active user base of 30 million. It has a creator base of over 500,000. Roposo claims to have one million unique products on its platform, sold by over 2,000 merchants.

Fashion & beauty, health & fitness, electronics, home décor, lifestyle, and other categories will be part of the Live commerce. To offer users, creators and entertainers real-world authenticity and connectedness, Roposo will enable multiple features for social interactions on both sides of the screen in its live streams.

For its creators, Roposo will integrate a wide range of monetisation levers on the platform. Besides creating live experiences, creators can also run their own multi-brand pop stores on Roposo. With opportunities to go live on Glance lock screen as well, these creators can potentially have access to Glance’s massive user base of over 150 million in India alone. Going forward, creators can have the opportunity to monetise their expertise by conducting paid masterclasses, and through ticketed live shows such as music concerts, stand-up comedy, talk shows, fashion shows, and more.

“While we have several big celebrities, the real hero for Roposo will be creators; be it the young fashion designer from Mangalore who wants to live stream her collection on Roposo and sell nationwide on her own pop store, or the indie rapper from Punjab who wants to reach millions through a ticketed concert. We intend to be the platform of choice for enterprising creators, who are not only great entertainers, but are experts in their domain, have authentic connections with their audience, and are skilled at influencing buying decisions,” said Mansi Jain, Vice President & General Manager, Roposo.

In June this year, Glance had acquired full stack e-commerce platform Shop101. A business unit of lance, Roposo intends to leverage Shop101’s technology, comprehensive supply chain infrastructure and vast experience in managing end-to-end digital shopping, to drive its commerce proposition. Glance also recently launched Glance LIVE, which brings users some of the best live content from across the internet, on the lock screens of their smartphones. Roposo will be one of the major content developers on Glance LIVE.