Royal Enfield braces for 'next wave of growth' as market share flags

The recent moderation in his company's motorcycling business market share does not perturb Eicher Motors Managing Director & Chief Executive Siddharth Lal. Nor is he ruffled by newer players preparing to invade the company’s core middleweight segment (between 250ccc to 700cc).

He is confident that Royal Enfield’s (RE) unique positioning as a mass premium brand will be tough for rivals to replicate in India and globally. Albeit on a low base, RE’s sales advanced at a compound annual growth rate of 46 per cent through FY13 to FY18. With the base becoming ...