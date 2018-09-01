JUST IN
Royal Enfield reports 2% sales growth in August; exports surge 23%

Domestic sales grew 2% to 68,014 units in the previous month

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, Saturday reported a 2 per cent growth in total sales at 69,377 units in August.

The company had sold 67,977 units in August 2017, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales grew two per cent to 68,014 units in the previous month as against the 66,872 units sold a year-ago period units.

Exports surged 23 per cent to 1,363 units as compared to 1,105 units in the same month of 2017, it said.
