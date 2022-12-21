JUST IN
New IT rules: WhatsApp bans over 3.7 mn 'bad' accounts in India in Nov
Royal Enfield will be a disruptive player in electric motorcycles: CEO

"Now, we are in the execution phase for EVs. You will see products one after the other starting to come from 2025. When we come, it will be a disruptive motorcycle."

Shine Jacob 

B Govindarajan,Chief Executive Officer, Royal Enfield
B Govindarajan,Chief Executive Officer, Royal Enfield

B Govindarajan took charge as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Royal Enfield early this year. In an exclusive interview with Shine Jacob, Govindarajan talks about the company’s ambition of becoming a global leader in the middle-weight segment by 2030. He also reveals the company’s electric vehicle (EV) roadmap and how the demand scenario is turning positive for it. Edited excerpts:

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 20:31 IST

`
