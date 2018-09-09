RP-Sanjiv Goenka group is building a new home for apparel brand 2Bme

A year and a half after its launch, the RP-Sanjiv Goenka-group-owned 2Bme line of apparel is stepping out of its in-house incubator at Spencer’s Retail, hoping to build a national footprint for itself.

To facilitate its journey on to a bigger stage, the Rs 190 billion group has roped in Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor as brand ambassadors and is rolling out a slew of exclusive brand outlets (EBO). However, experts point out, while the stars will draw the brand the attention it seeks, the real challenge is establishing a private label as a credible contender ...