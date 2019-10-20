RP-Sanjiv Goenka's Too Yumm! adopts unconventional distribution channel

If you are operating in a category in which impulse buying accounts for nearly 70 per cent of all purchases, would you bank on the online channel, where the potential consumer will have to first find a connected device to locate your product and place an order, and then wait for several hours at the least for the product to be delivered at the appointed place? Off the wall, isn’t it? But that is precisely what Guiltfree Industries’ snackfood brand Too Yumm! has done with great success.

Within a year of launch, Too Yumm! achieved sales of Rs 200 crore, growing at 15-20 per ...