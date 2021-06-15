Ruchi Soya buys biscuits, noodles unit from Patanjali Ayurved

Ltd, a company now owned by Patanjali Ayurved, will use Rs 2,663 crore from its share sale to repay part of its debt and use another tranche of Rs 593 crore for working capital of the company.

The company also said that just before the IPO, it has acquired biscuits and noodles units from its parent entities.

In its prospectus, the company said the proceeds will be utilised towards prepayment and/or repayment of debt availed in the form non convertible debentures and other instruments issued by Ruchi Soya to one of its promoters. "We believe that such prepayment will help reduce our outstanding indebtedness, debt servicing costs and enable utilisation of our accruals for reinvestment in our business growth and expansion," it said.

The company said 98.87% of its pre-Issue paid up capital city is currently held by Limited, Yogakshem Sansthan, Patanjali Parivahan Private Limited and Patanjali Gramudyog Nayas. The will help the promoters to bring down their 75 per cent from 98 per cent to meet Sebi norms on minimum public shareholding of 25 per cent.

Since Patanjali took over the company, its share price has sky rocketed and its market capitalisation has touched Rs 37,000 crore due to low liquidity in the shares. As on Tuesday, its shares are traded at Rs 1,250 a share. The promoters are likely to dilute their stake by 9 per cent in the company.

The promoter entities, the company said, have pledged their shares in Ruchi Soya to a consortium of banks including State Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Canara Bank (erstwhile Syndicate Bank), Indian Bank (erstwhile Allahabad Bank) and Punjab National Bank.

The company also revealed that it has taken over few businesses owned by its promoters in May and June this year.

"The business transfer on a slump sale basis of biscuits, cookies, rusk and other associated bakery product business from one of our Promoter i.e. Patanjali Natural Biscuits Private Limited may have regulatory implications and there can be no assurance as to the timing and amount of any returns or benefit that our company may receive from our recent acquisition through assignment of noodles and breakfast cereals business," it said.

"We have executed agreements to sale dated May 24, 2021. Under the terms of the agreements to sale dated May 24, 2021, our company is required to make a balance payment of 75% of purchase consideration within three months from execution of agreement for sale. While the agreement to sale provides that parties will execute the sale deed within six months, any failure or inability to execute the sale deed may materially and adversely affect our business operations, financial condition and results of operations," it said.

Ruchi Soya said it has also acquired the noodles and breakfast cereal business from Limited through in June. "Pursuant to the assignment agreement, certain contract manufacturing agreements for purpose of manufacturing noodles and breakfast cereals has been assigned with effect from June 7, 2021.

"We may not be able to identify all the risks, liabilities, and challenges in relation to our acquisition of noodles and breakfast cereal business and/or demands on management related to the increase in our size after an acquisition. We may not ultimately strengthen our competitive position or achieve our goals, including increase in revenue, and such acquisition we complete could be viewed negatively by our customers, investors and industry analysts. Further, we might not achieve our expected return on investment," it said.