Ruchi Soya to change the name of the company to Patanjali Foods

The board of directors of Industries has decided to change the company's name to Patanjali Foods, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.

At its board meeting held on April 10, the directors also accorded their in-principle approval for evaluating the most efficient mode of enhancing synergies with Ltd's food portfolio in any manner on an arm’s-length basis, the company said.

also authorised officials of the company to negotiate, finalise, execute and deliver the terms and conditions of the proposed transaction.