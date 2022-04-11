Ruchi Soya to change the name of the company to Patanjali Foods

-
The board of directors of Ruchi Soya Industries has decided to change the company's name to Patanjali Foods, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.
At its board meeting held on April 10, the directors also accorded their in-principle approval for evaluating the most efficient mode of enhancing synergies with Patanjali Ayurved Ltd's food portfolio in any manner on an arm’s-length basis, the company said.
Ruchi Soya also authorised officials of the company to negotiate, finalise, execute and deliver the terms and conditions of the proposed transaction.
