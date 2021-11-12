Ruchir Sharma quits Morgan Stanley after 25 years

-
ALSO READ
Morgan Stanley's bull case scenario sees Sensex at 61,000 by December 2021
Puravankara hits pause button on warehousing JV with Morgan Stanley
India is first pick among Asia emerging markets for Morgan Stanley
India Inc earns 72% of revenue from the domestic market: Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley names Anahita Tiwari head of India global in-house centres
-
Ruchir Sharma, the head of emerging markets and chief global strategist at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, has quit the investment bank after working there for 25 years.
Sharma, who is based in New York, is the author of bestsellers including “Breakout Nations” in 2012 and “The Rise and Fall of Nations” in 2016.
Morgan Stanley has appointed Amy Oldenburg as head of emerging markets equity at its investment management business, replacing Ruchir Sharma who is leaving after a 25-year stint at the bank, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
Oldenburg has spent over 20 years in Morgan Stanley’s asset management business and has been chief operating officer overseeing its emerging markets platform since 2013, reported Reuters on Friday.
Sharma joined Morgan Stanley Investment Management in 1996 and also served as its chief global strategist.
Eric Carlson will become head of sustainability, supporting the team’s growth in sustainable investing solutions, the memo said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU