Ruchir Sharma, the head of emerging markets and chief global strategist at Investment Management, has quit the investment bank after working there for 25 years.

Sharma, who is based in New York, is the author of bestsellers including “Breakout Nations” in 2012 and “The Rise and Fall of Nations” in 2016.

has appointed Amy Oldenburg as head of emerging markets equity at its investment management business, replacing who is leaving after a 25-year stint at the bank, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Oldenburg has spent over 20 years in Morgan Stanley’s asset management business and has been chief operating officer overseeing its emerging markets platform since 2013, reported Reuters on Friday.

Sharma joined Investment Management in 1996 and also served as its chief global strategist.

Eric Carlson will become head of sustainability, supporting the team’s growth in sustainable investing solutions, the memo said.