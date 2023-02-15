Royalty costs for benefit of all shareholders, not just Unilever: HUL CEO

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector is not only witnessing increased competition, but is also seeing a shift in the distribution of products. Digital adoption has become imperative. These changes come at a time when demand is weak. Sanjiv Mehta, managing director and chief executive officer, Hindustan (HUL), speaks exclusively to Vishal Chhabria and Sharleen D’Souza about the company’s strategy on acquisitions and when growth will go back to being volume-led. Edited excerpts: