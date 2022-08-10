JUST IN
100-year road map: Pharma industry eyes $400-billion turnover by 2047
Tata Comm's under-reporting of revenue led to loss of Rs 645-crore fee
FPIs cut stake in two-thirds of BSE 200 companies in June quarter
Adani to Zee: Companies that have seen biggest rise, decline in FPI stake
Bang for their buck: Behind corporate India's asset efficiency
Weave Capital launches $75 mn venture fund; aims first close at $20 mn
No-tolerance policy on illegal activities: Crypto exchange WazirX
Reliance Industries increases related-party disclosures in FY22 report
Pan-Indian 5G roll-out soon, will cover all towns by March 2024: Airtel CEO
Microsoft gives ONDC its 1st Big Tech push, to launch shopping app in India
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Bang for their buck: Behind corporate India's asset efficiency
Business Standard

On a bumpy ride: Demand for low-cost tractors hits margins in June quarter

This is despite volumes touching a record high

Topics
Companies | Tractors sales

Shally Seth Mohile  |  Mumbai 

tractors, automobile industry, manufacturing, jobs
Tractor demand is typically influenced by commercial considerations such as farm profitability, which has been impacted by high input costs including frequent increase in price of tractors.

Margins of most tractor makers took a knock in the quarter ended June as farmers opted for cheaper, low-horsepower (HP) models. This is despite volumes touching a record high.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Companies

First Published: Wed, August 10 2022. 06:10 IST

`
.