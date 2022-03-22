Russia-Ukraine war: High input costs forcing automakers to walk a tightrope

The sharp increase in commodity prices on account of the Russia-Ukraine war has put automakers in a fix. After the frequent price hikes in the current fiscal, manufacturers fear that any more price increases may further dent the already weak demand in certain segments. “We have taken several hikes and cannot immediately do it again.

We will have to closely watch the situation and act accordingly,” said an official at an auto firm, declining to be identified. Even for companies like Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, which has had a strong volume run and a robust order ...