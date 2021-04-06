S&P upgrades Tata Steel's rating to BB- on deleveraging, operating momentum

-
ALSO READ
S&P downgrades DIAL's rating to 'B-' over heightened liquidity risk
Covid-19 impact: S&P downgrades Tata Motors outlook to negative from stable
As refinancing risks ease, S&P affirms Glenmark Pharma's 'BB-' rating
S&P Global Ratings revises Tata Steel outlook to stable on earnings rebound
Moody's upgrades outlook on Tata Steel to stable, cites recovery in Q3
-
Global rating agency Standard and Poor’s has raised the credit rating of Tata Steel and its subsidiary ABJA Investment Co from ‘B+’ to ‘BB-‘ on deleveraging and strong operating momentum. Tata Steel Ltd's debt level is expected to decline materially in the next two years due to a strong cash flow and the company's stated intention to reduce debt.
In the base-case scenario, Tata Steel's adjusted debt could decline by about 30 per cent by March 2023 from the March 2020 level of about Rs 1 trillion, leading to steady improvement in credit metrics. About half of this decline is expected to have been delivered in 2020-21 (year ended March 2021). It has committed itself to reducing the absolute debt level by at least $1 billion per year from financial year 2021-22.
The rating agency said the company's free operating cash flows would be adequate to reduce debt over the next two years, even with the revised capital expenditure (capex) estimates of about Rs 90 billion per year, up from Rs 50-60 billion in the financial year 2020-21. “We believe Tata Steel will moderate its investment plans, if required, so as to meet this objective,” S&P said.
The company reported a sizeable debt reduction in 2020-21 on a stronger cashflow generation, recent equity raising of about Rs 33 billion, and working capital improvements of about Rs 120 billion.
The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the company would adequately deleverage over the next two years and build a comfortable headroom at the current rating level, it added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU