SaaS major Zoho plans to set up two data centres in Mumbai, Chennai

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) major Zoho Corporation is planning to set up two data centres in Mumbai and Chennai as part of its plans to grow its India business. The company said on Tuesday that it has more than 12,000 businesses joining its integrated suite of applications, Zoho One, and almost 36 per cent of the users are from India.

Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Zoho Corp, said, "We will be launching our data centres in the middle of August in order to cater to the local market." He said that the move would help the company work with the public sector companies in a better way. Zoho One was launched a year ago and the results in the first year of operations are satisfactory, he said.

The company has forayed into the event segment with a product, Zoho Backstage, which would help customers to work on pre-event requirements, conduct the event and do the post-event activities.

The market for this sector is huge, he added. It has also launched an Artificial Intelligence-powered assistant Zia for Zoho One, adding a search option to enable better results. On an average, knowledge workers spend 30 per cent of their workday searching for information, said the company quoting an IDC research paper.