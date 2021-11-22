SaaS platform Zvolv raises $1.5 mn, will use fund to expand business

Zvolv has raised $1.5 million and will use the funds to expand globally and improve its technology, said the enterprise SaaS platform on Monday.

The funding round was led by JSW Ventures, a technology-focused fund. It had participation from Riso Capital, a Silicon Valley-based VC fund that invests in India-based startups.

“More and more enterprises are switching to no-code and low-code development platforms to dramatically increase application delivery speed. Combined with the increased demand for custom applications and data-centric solutions, business and IT teams within enterprises are increasingly turning to Zvolv,” said Hardik Gandhi, co-founder and chief executive officer of the company

Zvolv is a no-code/low-code platform for automating business processes. Launched in 2018, the platform is used by large enterprises like the Tata Group, Aditya Birla Group, Accenture, KPMG, Dominos, Swiggy and Lenskart.

“Zvolv’s intelligent no-code platform is creating immense value for their customers. In this increasingly digital environment, we are seeing accelerated demand for platforms like Zvolv…," said Sachin Tagra, Partner at JSW Ventures.