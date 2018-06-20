Sahara Force India is not up for sale, says Vijay Mallya aide

Sahara Force India is not up for sale. This is the defiant stand of the Vijay Mallya-owned Britain-based Formula 1 motor racing team, despite months of speculation that the company may change hands.

Meanwhile, Mallya has appealed against freezing of his assets last month by the high court of England and Wales, which upheld a ruling by a tribunal in India. Now living in London, Mallya has for over a year been battling against the central government in British courts to resist extradition to India and freezing of his assets. In the first instance, a final hearing is scheduled for July 11 at a ...