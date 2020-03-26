SAIL facing order cancellations, re-scheduling due to lockdown: Report

Ltd (SAIL) has had some of its orders cancelled due to slower handling at ports because of the 21-day lockdown imposed by the central government to prevent the spread of the in the country. The move has hit movement of goods and shipments across the country, a source, on the basis of anonymity, told agency Reuters.

The country's largest state-owned steel company faced a marginal hit to production as some of its inventory was piled up at ports owing to the situation.

Most steel have faced similar disruptions and have suspended operations at some of their plants due to the lockdown.

While Tata Steel and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India have downstreamed their production; Jindal Steel & Power is still operation, but if the situation continued for more than a week then it might impact production. JSW Steel Ltd said manufacturing operations in all of its locations have been since either scaled down or suspended. The steel were facing logistics issues, on one hand, and dealing with lower demand as most of the user industries were reeling from the impact of the lockdown.