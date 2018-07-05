SAIL raw material division logs record iron ore output, despatches volumes

-
The raw material division (RMD) of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has logged record growth in iron ore production and despatch volumes in the April-June quarter of this fiscal.
The captive iron ore deposits under RMD's control produced 5.19 million tonnes of iron ore, growing 15.4 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth. Despatches of ore too rose 16.7 per cent in the June quarter to 5.11 million tonnes. The maharatna PSU's RMD oversees operations of iron ore mines- Kiriburu, Meghahatuburu, Gua, Chiria in Jharkhand, and Bolani, Barsua, Taldih, Kalta in Odisha. The mines have also achieved the best ever monthly production of 1.85 million tonnes in June. RMD’s Bolani ores mines has individually clocked the highest ever loading of 151 rakes in June.
SAIL ascribed the healthy growth in production and despatch numbers to a string of systemic changes. The shrinking of loading time of rakes at mines and turnaround time of rakes from steel plants resulted in the highest ever despatch of 1,463 rakes in the June quarter from the RMD mines. Operations at Barsua mines also boosted output.
The RMD is ramping up its iron ore production to meet the increasing demand SAIL’s steel plants. In the current fiscal RMD’s iron mines in Odisha and Jharkhand are set to produce about 24.50 million tonnes of iron ore.
