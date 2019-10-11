Sale of SJVNL would be a loss to Himachal Pradesh, says official

Himachal Pradesh has turned down the Centre’s proposal to exit the Sutluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVNL), citing that it will lead to loss to the people and the state government. This could hurt the disinvestment drive of the Centre, the target for which has been set at Rs 1.05 trillion for the current fiscal year.

The state has informed the Centre that the status of SJVN, a joint venture of the state and central government, should not be disturbed in the interest of Himanchal Pradesh. The state has taken up the matter with the Prime Minister as well. As part of its ...