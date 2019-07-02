Sales momentum for new products is key for Bayer CropScience stock

The Bayer CropScience stock has shed over 22 per cent since the start of FY20 on disappointing March quarter results and uncertain near-term outlook. The company reported a loss both at the net and operating profit levels due to a sharp 57 per cent decline in revenues over the year-ago period.

Weak demand conditions led to channel stocks being recalled by the company. Further, the delay in marketing ramp up of newly launched products also led to muted sales performance. Analysts at Elara Capital believe that though the company launched 15 products in the crop protection segment ...