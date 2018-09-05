Samara Capital to buy more firms to create platforms for retail, logistics

After buying companies in logistics and human resources (HR), among others, home-grown private equity (PE) firm Samara Capital is looking to create sector-specific platforms, for housing all future acquisitions. It recently joined Xponentia Fund Partners to buy Spoton Logistics for Rs 5.5 billion.

Samara, set up by former Citigroup executives Sumeet Narang and Gautam Gode, is now in the midst of buying Aditya Birla Retail from the Aditya Birla Group, with global e-commerce firm Amazon. In July, with Goldman Sachs and Janchor Partners, it acquired HR entities Innovsource and V5 ...