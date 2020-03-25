Sameer Aggarwal elevated to Walmart India CEO, takes charge on April 1

India has promoted its Deputy CEO Sameer Aggarwal as Chief Executive Officer of Best Price, India. He will take over his new role from April 1.

This is Aggarwal's third promotion in the two years since he joined India in April 2018 as executive vice president to look at strategy and administration. He was made Deputy CEO in January 2020.

In his new role, Aggarwal will report directly to Dirk Van den Berghe, Executive Vice President and Regional CEO of Asia and Global Sourcing. He is taking over the reins from Krish Iyer, who is retiring from full-time management and will assume the role of an advisor to Best Price, Walmart India after an eight year stint with the company.

"Sam has done a fantastic job in the past two years. He led the charge to make our proposition more customer centric, developing digital offerings to prepare for our omni channel services in the future," said Van den Berghe in a statement on Wednesday. "He has a keen ability to understand complex situations and take decisive action to accelerate our business. He's also a strong people leader who exemplifies our Walmart values of service, respect, excellence and integrity."

Aggarwal has held leadership roles at Yum! Brands in Southeast Asia, Sainsbury’s in the UK and China and McKinsey & Co in Australia. He holds an MBA from the London Business School and is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

"I greatly appreciate the opportunity to lead our business in one of Walmart’s most important markets," said Aggarwal.

The outgoing CEO Iyer will work with Aggarwal until June 30 to ensure smooth transition.