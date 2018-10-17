Samsung Electronics buys AI tech firm Zhilabs to boost 5G capabilities

-
ALSO READ
Huawei may steal Samsung's thunder in 5G network race in South Korea
Samsung may have hit record Q3 profit, but memory chip price drop a concern
Samsung sets up world's largest mobile production factory in India
Samsung gearing up to counter Xiaomi, launching four smartphones
Samsung smartphones with flexible, folding screens could soon be a reality
-
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday it had acquired artificial intelligence technology firm Zhilabs to enhance its 5G capabilities, marking a major push into the 5G market.
Zhilabs will continue to operate independently under its own management, Samsung said in a statement.
Samsung did not disclose financial terms of the deal.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU