Business Standard

Samsung Electronics buys AI tech firm Zhilabs to boost 5G capabilities

Samsung did not disclose financial terms of the deal

Reuters  |  Seoul 

The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul | Photo: Reuters

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday it had acquired artificial intelligence technology firm Zhilabs to enhance its 5G capabilities, marking a major push into the 5G market.

Zhilabs will continue to operate independently under its own management, Samsung said in a statement.

Samsung did not disclose financial terms of the deal.
First Published: Wed, October 17 2018. 13:31 IST

