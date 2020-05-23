Samsung India ties up with Facebook to train offline retailers go digital

India has joined hands with social media giant to train to go digital on platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp.

The two have already trained more than 800 and more training sessions are lined up in the coming weeks.

"The presence of local retailers on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp will help consumers reach out to their local retailers for more information about their desired Galaxy smartphone, and shop for Galaxy smartphones on the platform of their choice," said in an official statement.

"Our partnership with is helping a large number of our retail partners go digital in a big way. By leveraging the training, our retail partners will be able to discover and target local consumers digitally," said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India

The training helps Samsung's make their business known locally and set up their business pages and accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

"With the changing environment around COVID-19, people are spending more time on digital platforms including the Facebook family of apps. This has led brands to alter go-to-market models by adapting to changes in the value chain, rapidly digitizing key journeys," said Prasanjeet Dutta Baruah, Vertical Head - Technology, Telecom, Automotive and New Business at Facebook India.