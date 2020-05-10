Electronics majors leaving no stone unturned to revive offline trade

Webinars and videoconferences may have replaced glitzy launch events for most electronics majors - albeit temporarily - but the significance of their physical presence in the retail space remains crucial as ever. Despite e-commerce deliveries resuming in all green and orange zones in the country, leading consumer electronics makers are leaving no stone unturned to recharge offline trade.

From top smartphone firms, such as Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo, to leading consumer durables makers Samsung and LG, jump-starting retail network is the first box to be ticked on their checklist. As ...