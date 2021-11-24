Samsung India to recruit over 1,000 engineers from IITs, top colleges

Resuming its annual campus hiring activity post pandemic, is planning to recruit over 1,000 engineers from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other top engineering colleges this hiring season.

To be recruited for its three R&D centres in India, the young engineers will work on domains such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), deep learning, networks, image processing, cloud, data analysis, OnDevice AI as well as camera technologies.

"Samsung has been in India for over 25 years now and our R&D centers in India are amongst the largest outside of Korea. The R&D segment in India has evolved over the past few years and we have focused on the roles that help us innovate for the future and create unique solutions. Our talented engineers will continue to work with teams across the globe ensuring they get international exposure and appropriate mentorship. This year, we plan to hire over 1,000 engineers and have already extended 250 PPOs to engineers at IITs and other top institutions," said Sameer Wadhawan, Senior Vice President and Head, Human Resources,

For its three R&D centres in Bengaluru, Noida and Delhi, Samsung will hire around 260 engineers from IIT campuses in Delhi, Kanpur, Mumbai, Madras, Guwahati, Kharagpur, BHU, Roorkee and other newer IITs while the rest of the hiring will be from other top engineering colleges such as BITS Pilani, IIITs and NITs, among others.

Samsung plans to hire students from multiple streams including computer science, electronics and communications, electrical engineering, mathematics and computing, instrumentation and information technology to support its efforts to build innovative solutions for India-specific challenges.

"This year, we had a slightly longer internship period so that students can spend more time in the company, giving them the opportunity to interact with the leaders and managers. This helps us spot a bright talent amongst them. Hiring through PPOs helps both the employer and the employee get a better perspective on job fitment and satisfaction," Wadhawan added.

Talking about promotion of innovation among its recruits at Samsung's R&D centres in India, Wadhawan said that the company's strong culture of patent filing has resulted in over 7,500 patents globally with over 3,500 patent filings in India so far. Millennials are filing the most number of patents wherein 50 per cent of patent filers are first time inventors and 27 per cent of the inventors have less than five years of experience, he added.

Moreover, to give a growth platform to its employees, Samsung offers multiple upskilling programmes that include M Tech programmes with IIIT-B and BITS Pilani to learn and contribute towards newer trends using future technologies.

During the 2019 hiring season, the company had hired 1,200 engineers and had honoured all job offers, allowing candidates to join later due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, with some of them joining in 2021.