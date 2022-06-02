SankhyaSutra unveils 'Made in India' software for aircraft design

SankhyaSutra Labs, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms Limited, which develops high-fidelity aerodynamics and multiphysics simulation software, showcased its products and solutions at AeroCon 2022. The software will primarily find applications in aerospace and defence industry, in addition to automotive, manufacturing, and process industries.

According to the company, achieving accurate simulation of turbulent flows often required in aerospace and defence designing is a challenging task due to the involvement of multiple scales of swirling motions, also known as vortices.

SankhyaSutra Labs said it develops next-generation high-fidelity CFD tools that do not use approximate turbulence models.

"When we speak about self-reliance in defence, we often tend to focus on the ability to manufacture various hardware components indigenously," Dr Sunil Sherlekar, CEO at SankhyaSutra Labs, said in a statement.

"This journey towards self-reliance would be incomplete without indigenous design tools, which are the key enablers of this journey. At SankhyaSutra, we are developing deep technology for India and the world," he added.

Incubated in 2015, SankhyaSutra Labs has its R&D centre in Bengaluru with target customers across the globe.

The company has planned a major product launch in October this year.

"Accurate and reliable simulations can potentially reduce the need for expensive and time-consuming experiments, such as wind tunnel experiments, which are used in the designing of aircrafts," said Dr Vinay Kariwala, VP Business Development at SankhyaSutra Labs.



Ltd had acquired an 83 per cent stake in SankhyaSutra Labs in 2019, with an investment of Rs 216 crore. . Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the two-day 'Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022' in the capital. .

