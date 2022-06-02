SankhyaSutra unveils 'Made in India' software for aircraft design

-
SankhyaSutra Labs, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms Limited, which develops high-fidelity aerodynamics and multiphysics simulation software, showcased its products and solutions at AeroCon 2022. The software will primarily find applications in aerospace and defence industry, in addition to automotive, semiconductor manufacturing, and process industries.
