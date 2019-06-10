Sanofi: Strong anti-diabetic range, exports may prove healthy for investors

The pressure on Sanofi India’s margin in the March quarter (Q1, as the company follows the January-December accounting year) may have disappointed investors, but the continued robust growth in revenues was inspiring. Q1’s topline growth of 16 per cent (higher than industry growth of 11 per cent) continues to be led by exports and its anti-diabetic portfolio.

Sanofi India, owned 60.4 per cent by Hoechst GmbH, remains a leading player in the anti-diabetic segment with well-known brands such as Lantus, Amaryl, Amaryl M, Amaryl-MV and Toujeo. These coupled with other top brands ...