Sashidhar Jagdishan on what the deal with HDFC means to HDFC Bank

Sashidhar Jagdishan, managing director and chief executive officer of HDFC Bank, tells Manojit Saha what the deal with HDFC means to the bank and the opportunities it provides. Edited excerpts: What are the benefits HDFC Bank will get from the deal? In our 69-million customer base, the proportion of mortgages is so low … there are five million customers who have taken housing loans from other banks. That itself is Rs 15 trillion.

Just imagine, if I start penetrating that, I can create another HDFC Bank. Today our loan book is Rs 15 trillion. So I focus on that. Over the next ...