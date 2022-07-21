SAT relief for news broadcaster NDTV, fine slashed to Rs 10 lakh

The (SAT) has provided partial relief to broadcaster New Delhi Television (NDTV) and its promoters against orders passed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for alleged violation of Takeover Code and disclosure regulations.

The tribunal also slashed penalties imposed by the market regulator terming them ‘excessive’.

In July 2009, promoters took a loan from Vishvapradhan Commercial (VCPL), an entity associated with the Reliance group, to repay Rs 350 crore to ICICI Bank borrowed to finance an open offer.

The loan agreement had a clause which gave the right to VCPL to convert debt into equity, which were exercised later, giving the equity stake in the company.

Following a article in 2015 headline “who really owns NDTV” stock exchanges had sought an explanation from .

In the case involving violation of disclosure norms, SAT reduced the Rs 5 crore penalty imposed on to just Rs 10 lakh.