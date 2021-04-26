Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai & Amazon pitch in to help India fight Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Tech overhaul via public-private partnership will hasten recovery: Nadella
Will support 1 million women entrepreneurs in rural India: Sundar Pichai
Firms with digital tech going to be more resilient against Covid: Nadella
Downside of dominance
Google India revenue grew 35% to Rs 5,594 crore in FY20, profit rose 24%
-
As India continues to battle a deadly second wave of Coronavirus (Covid-19) technology majors Google, Microsoft and Amazon have pledged support through various initiatives that will help with te ongoing oxygen and medical equipment shortage and requirements in the country.
Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft in a tweet said: “I am heartbroken by the current situation in India. I’m grateful the US government is mobilizing to help. Microsoft will continue to use its voice, resources, and technology to aid relief efforts, and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices.”
Meanwhile, Sundar Pichai, CEO, Alphabet, tweeted: “Devastated to see the worsening Covid crisis in India. Google & Googlers are providing Rs 135 Crore in funding to @GiveIndia, @UNICEF for medical supplies, orgs supporting high-risk communities, and grants to help spread critical information”
Google India's Country Head and Vice President, Sanjay Gupta, wrote in a blog post that the company is announcing Rs 135 crore ($18 million) in funding for India, including two grants from Google.org, Google’s philanthropic arm, totalling Rs 20 crore ($2.6 million).
The first is to GiveIndia to provide cash assistance to families hit hardest by the crisis to help with their everyday expenses. The second will go to UNICEF to help get urgent medical supplies, including oxygen and testing equipment, to where it’s needed most in India, Gupta said in the blog
It also includes donations from Google’s ongoing employee giving campaign — so far more than 900 Googlers have contributed Rs 3.7 crore ($500,000) for organisations supporting high-risk and marginalised communities.
“Right now India is going through our most difficult moment in the pandemic thus far. Daily Covid-19 cases continue to set record highs, with hospitals filled to capacity and in need of urgent supplies to cope with the increasing number of patients. Our Google community and their families are feeling the devastating impact, too. We’re asking ourselves what more we can do as a company to ensure people get the information and support they need to keep their families and communities healthy and safe,” said Gupta.
The funding also includes increased ad grants for public health information campaigns. “Since last year, we’ve helped MyGov and the World Health Organization reach audiences with messages focused on how to stay safe and facts about vaccines. We’re increasing our support today with an additional 112 Crore INR ($15 million) in Ad Grants to local health authorities and nonprofits for more language coverage options,” he added.
Late Sunday night, Amazon India also pledged support to India through various initiatives by using its global logistics network to airlift oxygen concentrators.
The company said it was joining hands with ACT Grants, Temasek Foundation, Pune Platform for Covid-19 Response (PPCR) and other partners to urgently airlift over 8000 oxygen concentrators and 500 BiPAP machines from Singapore.
“Covid-19 has severely impacted India in unimaginable ways. We stand firmly with the country, deploying our global logistics network to urgently airlift the needed oxygen concentrators to support the nation’s immediate need. We continue to explore other meaningful ways to help in saving lives and are committed to support the nation in this time of crisis.” said Amit Agarwal, global SVP and country head, Amazon India, in a post.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU