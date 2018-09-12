Satyakam Arya to take over as MD & CEO of DICV; to succeed Erich Nesselhauf

-
Satyakam Arya is set to take over as the new Managing Director and CEO of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV). He will be the first Indian to assume the MD & CEO office of DICV effective November 1, 2018.
He will succeed Erich Nesselhauf, who will return to Daimler headquarters in Germany to take over global responsibility for manufacturing engineering at Daimler Trucks, starting October 1, 2018.
Arya is currently the Head of Customer Services at Daimler Trucks Asia and Chairman of PABCO Ltd.
Satyakam Arya joined DICV in 2009 as the Head of Powertrain Procurement before becoming its Vice President of Global Procurement. He established the entire supply chain network for DICV and helped build India into an important part of the Daimler production system. In 2014, he moved to Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC) in Japan as the Head of Global Procurement for Daimler Trucks Asia (DTA).
In 2017, he became the Head of Customer Services for DTA while simultaneously fulfilling the role of President & CEO of MFTBC’s subsidiary PABCO. In this dual capacity, he has effectively grown DTA’s global parts and service business and significantly improved PABCO’s profitability.
