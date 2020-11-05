Saudi Public Investment Fund to invest Rs 9,555 crore in Reliance Retail

-
Reliance Industries said on Thursday Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund will put in Rs 9,555 crore (approximately $1.3 billion) in its retail arm for an for an equity stake of 2.04 per cent.
This investment values Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.587 trillion (approximately $62.4 billion), said the Indian company.
The investment in RRVL follows the Saudi sovereign fund's earlier acquisition of a 2.32% stake in Jio Platforms, the digital services subsidiary of Reliance Industries.
The transaction is in line with PIF’s strategy as a leading global investor with a proven track record of investing in innovative and transformative companies globally and developing strong partnerships with leading groups in their respective markets.
India’s retail sector is one of the largest in the world and accounts for over 10% of its gross domestic product (GDP)which presents meaningful growth potential.
