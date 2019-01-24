SBI chief seeks Sebi's views on Etihad bailout proposal for Jet Airways

State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Rajnish Kumar on Wednesday had a discussion with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chief Ajay Tyagi on Jet Airways’ bailout plan, besides other issues. According to Sebi sources, the public sector lender has sought the regulator’s views on the possibility of modifying the regulator’s pricing rule on preferential issue and open offer guidelines.

The move is seen as readying the ground for a possible bailout of Jet by Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways. Etihad Airways has offered a resolution plan with certain ...