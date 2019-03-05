SBI, PNB may buy other banks' exposure to debt-laden Jet Airways

Lead bankers of Naresh Goyal-led Jet Airways are likely to buy out the exposure of other smaller lenders, which are hesitant to participate in the debt-equity restructuring process, it is learnt. Simultaneously, the size of the rights issue is likely to be increased from the proposed Rs 2,500 crore to around Rs 4,000 crore.

As part of the final steps to stitch together a resolution plan, the stake to be held by the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) would possibly be higher than the proposed 19.5 per cent. The sovereign fund is yet to firm up a decision on the ...