SC asks RCom's Anil Ambani to appear in contempt case filed by Ericsson

Revising its earlier order of January 7, the on Wednesday said that (RCom) chairman Anil will have to make a personal appearance in the court on the next date of hearing in the contempt case moved against him by India. The court had earlier exempted him from personal appearance in the case, but revised its order. The matter will be heard some time in February.

Hearing the case on January 7, the court had allowed to make a payment of Rs 118 crore for the time being as against Ericsson’s dues of Rs 550 crore. Though had sought the court's directions for the full payment, had then said that this payment by them was just to establish its bonafide and that the company would pay the remaining outstanding amount in due course.

Earlier this month, India had moved the apex court for the second time seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against for not complying with its order to clear the dues. Ericsson had also sought that the chairman and others, who had violated court orders, be "detained in civil prison" unless they purge themselves by making the payment. It also sought directions to the Ministry of Home Affairs to prevent Ambani, Reliance Telecom Ltd chairman Satish Seth and chairperson of Reliance Infratel Ltd Chhaya Virani from leaving the country.