SC gives two more weeks to CCI to decide complaint on Amazon-Future deal

The Supreme Court on Monday extended by two weeks the time granted to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) by the Delhi High Court to take a decision with respect to show cause notice issued by it to e-commerce firm Amazon over the deal with Future group.
A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Justice Surya Kant and Justice Hima Kohli has granted the two weeks extension to enable Amazon to make submissions and argue its case before the CCI.
“We are not going into details, we'll grant two more week's time. You use the time and appear and argue before the Commission. You raise all your objections,” said the Bench, according to law platform Live Law. “Two weeks time granted more than High Court. Parties at liberty to raise all objection before the Commission. With above observation SLP disposed of.”
The Bench has given the direction in Amazon's special leave petition against Delhi High Court's order of November 16 directing the CCI to take a decision with respect to show cause notice issued by it to Amazon in 10 days, according to Live Law.
In August 2019, Amazon acquired a 49 per cent stake in Future Coupons, the promoter entity of Future Retail, for about Rs 1,500 crore. Amazon is now fighting a legal battle with FRL (Future Retail) to stop the Kishore Biyani-led retailer’s $3.4 billion deal with Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).
The CCI had issued a show-cause notice to Amazon on the issue of revocation of approval given to it for investment transaction with Future Coupons Pvt Ltd (FCPL). The Delhi High Court through its impugned order had directed CCI to take a decision with respect to the Show Cause Notice dated 4th June 2021 within a period of 10 days in accordance with law and the facts and circumstances of the case.
