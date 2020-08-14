SC seeks to ascertain RCom's AGR dues, issues directives to govt, Jio

The of India on Friday sought details of the telecom operators using the airwaves that were allotted to the now bankrupt including Aircel and Reliance Communications, in the (AGR) matter.

It has directed the Union government, Reliance Jio and Reliance Communications' Resolution Professional to produce necessary documents to ascertain the AGR liabilities of RCom.

The apex court adjourned the next hearing for the case on August 17.

SC has sought spectrum sharing details of all the bankrupt entities and observed that Reliance Jio has been using RCom spectrum for the past four years.

Jio informed the apex court that as per spectrum sharing guidelines, the users are required to pay only spectrum usage charge.

On August 10, the had observed that the Union government should prepare a plan to recover AGR dues from bankrupt telecom operators including Ltd.





Representing RCom, the State Bank of India, in its appeal, said that the amount payable under a resolution plan shall be paid in priority to operational creditors over financial creditors. Therefore, the interests of the DoT, an Operational Creditor are adequately protected in terms of the IBC and the Regulations made there under.

The application for intervention is being filed by State Bank of India on behalf of Committee of Creditors of seeking to protect its rights and interest.

The Committee of Creditors of RCom include BOB, Axis Bank, UCO Bank, Punjab National Bank, HDFC and LIC.

This appeal comes after the said it would examine the AGR dues of the company that have gone into bankruptcy.

Since the dues are huge, we propose to examine the bonafides of the initiation of the proceedings under the IBC, SC had said in its order dated July 20, 2020.

According to the DOT calculations, Bharti Airtel owes Rs 43,780 crore of AGR dues, of which the company has paid Rs 18,004 crore, so the balance is Rs 25,976 crore. Vodafone Idea has so far paid Rs 7,854 crore of its total Rs 50,399 crore dues and Tata Teleservices has paid about Rs 4,197 crore and the balance amount due is about Rs 12,601 crore.

In an affidavit filed with the Supreme Court, Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd (SSTL) had said that RCom is liable to pay its AGR dues.

The Department of Telecommunications has evaluated a combined AGR liability of Rs 25,194.58 crore for and Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd (SSTL) as on March 6,2020.

Of the total liability Rs 222.1 crore belongs to the Indo-Russian joint venture that merged into RCom in 2017. In February 2019, RCom filed for insolvency.

On July 20, the apex court had reserved its order on allowing a staggered payment schedule to the telcos for submitting their AGR dues.

The apex court had said that the veracity of the actions of Reliance Communications, Aircel, Sistema Shyam and Videocon would be examined.

On June 18, SC was informed by the Centre that DOT has decided to withdraw 96 per cent of the Rs 4 lakh crore demand for AGR related dues raised against non-telecom PSUs like GAIL.

The apex court had asked the private telecom including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea to come out with a “reasonable payment plan”, make some payment to “show their bona fide” and file their books of accounts for the last 10 years.