Sebi-CBDT info-sharing pact facing roadblock over confidentiality clause

The recent information-sharing agreement between the direct taxes board and market regulator Sebi is facing a roadblock. The reason, according to officials, is the confidentiality clause in the tax agreements with other nations.

The Income Tax department has to abide by the confidentiality clause which holds it back from sharing details obtained through tax treaties, particularly about offshore entities. “The exchange of data has certain exceptions and limitations,’’ said a senior tax official privy to the pact. The tax department receives a bulk of ...