Sebi searches 16 'suspected entities' in Axis MF front-running case

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has conducted massive searches at multiple premises associated with 16 “suspected entities”, in connection with an ongoing probe in the front running case at .

The search operation has been carried out this week covering over 30 locations in multiple cities including Maharashtra and Gujarat, said a regulatory official. These include officials of fund house, stock brokers, authorised persons of stock brokers and traders.

Front-running, which involves dealing in stocks based on insider knowledge of a future transaction, is considered one of the most serious offences by .

The market regulator widen the scope of investigation following information it has received on alleged irregularities at fund house from its surveillance systems along with inputs from National Stock Exchange (NSE) over past few weeks.

Based on which, the regulator has initiated full fledged investigation into the suspected front running of trades by certain entities, official said.

The regulator investigation is focussing on modus operandi of the front running involving fund managers, brokers and the quantum of the ill gotten gains. A detailed investigation into the matter is in progress, official added.

During the searches, the regulator has seized various digital and physical evidences such as records, documents extracted from the mobile phones, laptops, desktops, tablets, hard drive disks, etc. found in the custody of these entities, it has learnt.

The matter comes under regulatory lens after had suspended its two fund managers Deepak Agrawal and Viresh Joshi on May 19, amid allegations of irregularities in managing their funds. Later, both were sacked for alleged misconduct. In respond to this, Joshi has sent a legal notice to fund house over wrongful termination. Meanehile, Axis MF learnt to have appointed a second forensic auditor to conduct audit.

Sources say that the fund managers allegedly made illicit gains in the range of Rs 150 to Rs 200 crore thorugh front running.

Joshi has been associated with Axis AMC since 2009 and was the chief trader and fund manager. His core responsibilities included managing arbitrage fund & derivatives trading strategies. He used to oversee Axis Arbitrage Fund, Axis Technology ETF, and Axis Consumption ETF.

While Agarwal joined Axis AMC in 2015 as a research analyst, equity. He was promoted to assistant fund manager (Equity) in 2020. Since 2021, he has been managing the Axis Quant Fund and the Axis Consumption ETF.