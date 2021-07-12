Second Covid wave: April sees sharp fall in new telecom users, says Trai

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Jio looks beyond mobile operations to monetise digital platforms
Bharti Airtel may return to black in Q3, revenue to grow over 15%: Analysts
Bharti Airtel Q4 preview: Strong operating performance seen; ARPU may fall
Brokerages stay bullish on Bharti Airtel post Q4 nos, see up to 33% upside
Analysts positive on telecom service providers despite delay in tariff hike
-
The telecommunications (telecom) sector became a victim of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. It saw a sharp decline in subscriber addition at 2.16 million in April, according to the latest data by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).
This is one-sixth of the user addition in March, which was at 13.25 million, revealed the data by the regulator.
State governments had imposed lockdowns to curb the spread of the pathogen in April — a move that derailed economic activity.
The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,201.2 million at the end of March to 1,203.47 million at the end of April, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 0.19 per cent.
Urban telephone subscriptions increased from 663.77 million at the end of March to 664.34 million at the end of April; rural subscriptions also increased from 537.42 million to 539.14 million during the same period.
The monthly growth rates of urban and rural telephone subscriptions were 0.08 per cent and 0.32 per cent, respectively, in April.
Vodafone Idea (Vi) lost 1.8 million users in April, after gaining subscribers for two months. Reliance Jio added 4.8 million wireless users in April and Bharti Airtel added 0.5 million, according to the data.
In wireless subscribers, Mukesh Ambani-led Jio topped with 427.67 million users, followed by Airtel with 352.91 million and Vi trailing with 281.9 million at April-end.
In the fixed wireline segment, Jio was the top gainer, adding 194,800 new connections, whereas Airtel gained 59,305. With this, Jio has narrowed its gap with Airtel in the wireline category, holding 3.5 million subscribers, against the latter’s 4.7 million.
In April, 9.67 million subscribers submitted requests for mobile number portability.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU