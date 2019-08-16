Sembcorp announces commissioning of wind power projects in Gujarat

Singapore-based Sembcorp’s India arm has announced commissioning of 200 MW of wind power projects at Bhuj in Gujarat. With this, it has commissioned 450 MW of wind energy projects in India under the three rounds of bidding conducted by the Solar Energy Corporation. This comes at a time when the Singapore parent has put in an equity injection of Rs 520 crore in Energy India to support its renewable business.

commissioned 200 MW out of 550 MW of the SECI 2 and SECI 3 wind power projects. “We currently have 450 MW of operational SECI wind capacity, the largest generating capacity amongst SECI wind developers. This is when we picked up only 800 MW in the bidding, less than some others,” Vipul Tuli, management director, Energy India told Business Standard.

The company has 4400 MW of power generation capacity in India which is 40 per cent of its global portfolio and includes 2640 MW of coal-based thermal power plant in Andhra Pradesh. According to Tuli, the current government policy was to strike a balance between coal and renewable power. “Our portfolio in India has been built accordingly. The central government has been taking steps to make thermal power sustainable and viable. These are good steps to make restore health of the sector,” said Tuli.

The company has created portfolio of self-operated generation capacity instead of outsourcing it. According to Tuli, around 600 MW of the company’s installed capacity is self-operated. “With some of the OEMs under stress, it is good have own control,” he said.

As far as wind projects are concerned, both its Gujarat farms are connected to Interstate Transmission System and the power generated will be supplied to multiple states, helping them meet their renewable energy requirements. Under long term Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) between Sembcorp and Power Trading Corporation (PTC), power generated from its SECI 2 project will be supplied to Assam, Jharkhand and Odisha, and power from SECI 3 to Bihar and Punjab.

Combined with the 250-megawatt SECI 1 project completed in October 2018, SEIL is now generating more than 450 megawatts of renewable energy from its three SECI projects.

Formerly known as Thermal Powertech Corporation India Limited, SEIL owns 100% of both Sembcorp Gayatri Power Limited and Sembcorp Green Infra Limited.

Sembcorp, which is into water treatment business in Singapore, is also looking at water projects in India after the NDA government’s renewed focus on the sector. “Our capabilities are quiet strong. As these projects come we will focus on them but viability and sustainability of projects will be important,” said Tuli.

The India arm is part of the Sembcorp Industries (SCI) Group which is a leading utilities, marine and urban development group of Singapore having total assets of over S$22 billion.