JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Broad strokes: Pricing power to help paint majors clock volume-led growth
Business Standard

Sembcorp picks up remaining stake in Indian venture to become sole owner

The purchase price for the shares is about Rs 406 crore in cash, and is based on discounted cash flows and relevant transaction multiples

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

stake sale, shares, investors, investment

Sembcorp Utilities (Sembcorp) entered into a non-binding term sheet with its local Indian partner, Gayatri Energy Ventures Pte Ltd to acquire the remaining 5.95 per cent stake in Sembcorp Energy India Limited (SEIL).

Following the completion of the proposed acquisition, Sembcorp will become the sole owner of SEIL.

The purchase price for the shares is about Rs 406 crore (approximately S$77 million) in cash, and is based on discounted cash flows and relevant transaction multiples.

The acquisition will be funded through a mix of internal funds and borrowings, the company said in a public statement.

Sembcorp’s India energy arm, SEILhas more than 4,300 Mw of thermal and renewable assets in the country.
First Published: Wed, December 04 2019. 20:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU