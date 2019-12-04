Sembcorp picks up remaining stake in Indian venture to become sole owner

-
ALSO READ
Sembcorp announces commissioning of wind power projects in Gujarat
India leads world in growth of energy sector investments between 2015-18
Adani Green Energy hits new high; zooms 120% in two months
Uttar Pradesh government set to draft an 'energy security' blueprint
UP energy watchdog cuts solar power tariffs, clears bidding for 500 mw
-
Sembcorp Utilities (Sembcorp) entered into a non-binding term sheet with its local Indian partner, Gayatri Energy Ventures Pte Ltd to acquire the remaining 5.95 per cent stake in Sembcorp Energy India Limited (SEIL).
Following the completion of the proposed acquisition, Sembcorp will become the sole owner of SEIL.
The purchase price for the shares is about Rs 406 crore (approximately S$77 million) in cash, and is based on discounted cash flows and relevant transaction multiples.
The acquisition will be funded through a mix of internal funds and borrowings, the company said in a public statement.
Sembcorp’s India energy arm, SEILhas more than 4,300 Mw of thermal and renewable assets in the country.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU