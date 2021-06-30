Sequoia-backed logistics company Shipsy eyes expansion in West Asia

-

On-demand logistics service platform Shipsy has established a regional headquarter in Dubai to expand operations in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, helping businesses automate and avert Covid-induced logistical management challenges in the region.
In order to increase its client portfolio across the region, it is also planning to expand its team recruiting for leadership and mid-level management roles for their sales effort.
It already has over 50 clients and about 30 per cent of its revenue coming from the region.
“We are certain that this expansion will pave the way for newer partnerships and mutual avenues of growth in the region,” said Soham Chokshi, Co-founder and CEO of Shipsy. It last year raised $6 million in a round led by Sequoia’s Surge.
Shipsy’s platform leverages AI, big data, and cloud capabilities to help customers reduce logistics costs, achieve transparency, and ensure timely delivery of goods across different transportation modes. The company presently offers freight procurement, transportation management, logistics management solutions via intelligent modules and centralized dashboard configurations.
