Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech gear up to export Covid-19 vaccine shots

Indian vaccine makers are gearing up for exporting the Covid-19 vaccine overseas as they start manufacturing the doses at risk at their plants. It would be critical to recover the costs these firms have incurred to develop the vaccine candidates, which are now in the final stages of trials.

Sample this: The world’s largest vaccine maker, Serum Institute of India (SII), already has a 3.2 billion doses supply commitments in its kitty over the next two years. Some of this would be for India. According to sources close to the development, the firm is in talks with Bangladesh and ...