Serum Institute to make 100 mn more doses of Covid vaccine for Rs 250 each

Pune-based (SII), the world's largest vaccine maker by volume, will now be producing up to an additional 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses for India and for low- and medium-income countries for $3, or around Rs 250 per dose in 2021. This would take the total volume of vaccines that SII will offer at this price to 200 million as the company received an additional $150 million risk funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The announcement practically takes forward the collaboration between SII, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which comes after SII's August announcement that it would deliver 100 million doses at Rs 250 each. The partnership now has been extended to 200 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines and includes the AstraZeneca candidate and Novavax candidate.

The Gates Foundation, via its Strategic Investment Fund, will provide at-risk funding of a further $150 million to Gavi, bringing the total funding provided through this collaboration to $300 mn.

This is a part of the Gavi-Covax Advance Market Commitment (AMC), a mechanism within the Covax facility. The Covax Facility is a Gavi-coordinated pooled procurement mechanism for new Covid-19 vaccines, through which Covax will ensure equitable access to vaccines for each participating economy, using an allocation framework currently being formulated by the (WHO).

The Gavi Covax AMC, which is currently seeking at least $2 billion in initial seed funding, will meet at least part of the cost of procurement for the vaccine doses. The Gavi Board has agreed upon the final list of 92 countries that will be supported by the Gavi Covax AMC. Under the new collaboration, AstraZeneca’s candidate vaccine, if successful, will be available to 61 Gavi-eligible countries. Novavax’s candidate, if successful, will be available to all 92 countries supported by the Gavi Covax AMC.

These countries align with SII’s licensing agreements with the two partners.The arrangement again provides an option to secure additional doses if the vaccines pillar of the Access to Covid-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator sees a need for it.

The collaboration will provide upfront capital to SII so that it can scale up its manufacturing capacity now. Once the vaccine candidates gain regulatory approval as well as WHO prequalification, the doses can be distributed at scale to these LMICs as early as the first half of 2021.

Adar Poonwalla, CEO of SII, who recently tweeted his concern if the Centre had Rs 80,000 crore available with it over next one year to distribute vaccine to Indians, said that they will now manufacture and deliver up to an additional 100 mn doses of safe-proven future Covid19 vaccines to India and LMICs in 2021.

He added: "At this stage, it is important for governments, global health and financial institutions in the public and private sector to come together in ensuring that no one is left behind in the road to recovery. This association is In line with our efforts to see that the future vaccines reaches the remotest part of the world providing full immunisation coverage in a bid to contain the spread of the pandemic."

Reiterating what Poonawalla said Seth Berkely, CEO of Gavi said,"This is vaccine manufacturing for the Global South, by the Global South, helping us to ensure no country is left behind when it comes to access to a Covid-19 vaccine.... Last week we were able to announce the historic number of countries that are now signed up to the Covax Facility, today we can announce further doses of safe, effective vaccines that will be reserved specifically for low- and middle-income countries. No country, rich or poor, should be left at the back of the queue when it comes to Covid-19 vaccines; this collaboration brings us another step closer to achieving this goal.”

So far, 73 higher-income economies have formally committed to join the Facility, in addition to the 92 low- and middle-income economies that are eligible for support from the Gavi Covax AMC.

The deal is additional to a Memorandum of Understanding between AstraZeneca and Gavi, announced in June, which will commit an additional 300 million doses of AstraZeneca’s candidate vaccine to the wider Covax Facility, to be supplied upon licensing or pre-qualification. These two deals can help assure access to early doses for the most vulnerable on a truly global scale.