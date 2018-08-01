Serving freshly-baked strategy: Parle goes beyond conventional advertising

Over a decade ago, the Indian cricket team created history by winning the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, the very first edition of the tournament. Beyond the field, the larger world saw the shortest edition of the game establish itself as an accepted format.

As Twenty-20 came to be associated with youthful energy, little did a marketing team know that the inspiration to name its brand on this format of the game would result in giving the brand a head start in 2008. Today, late-comer Parle 20-20 is the number two brand in the cookies segment in India. It enjoys a 21 per cent market share in ...