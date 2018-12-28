Cabinet approves plan to list 6 state-owned firms, dilute stake in one

-
ALSO READ
NMDC increases iron ore price by Rs 150 a tonne for non-Karnataka mines
NMDC sells 16.55 million tonnes of iron ore in April-October period
Steel prices to remain stable; NMDC cuts ore prices for Karnataka
High realisations to improve NMDC outlook; iron ore volumes to grow 5-6%
Iron ore imports zoom 190% to 6.34 mt in Apr-Aug over domestic price hikes
-
The union cabinet has approved a plan to list six government-owned companies and dilute stake in Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd (KIOCL) through a share sale, the government said on Friday.
The cabinet gave approval to list Telecommunication Consultants Ltd, RailTel Corp India Ltd, National Seed Corp India Ltd, Tehri Hydro Development Corp Ltd, Water & Power Consultancy Services Ltd and FCI Aravali Gypsum and Minerals Ltd, said Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Delhi.
Prasad did not elaborate on the timing of the proposed share sales. The government said it would reduce its stake in KIOCL through a follow-up offering.
"Listing will help PSUs to unclock potential and value," Prasad told reporters.
The government has set a disinvestment target of Rs 800 billion this fiscal year, but in the first half it managed to mop up a little over 10 per cent.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU