Shadez raises $200K in pre-series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures

Home interiors startup Shadez has raised over $200,000 in a pre-Series A round led by Inflection Point Ventures, one of India’s largest angel investment platforms.

The funds raised will be used for entering metros like Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi and Ahmedabad by the end of this Financial Year. The funds also will be invested in technology, machinery, manpower, marketing, and product development.

The startup is operating across Mumbai, Pune & Vadodara and has painted over 200 homes in Mumbai till date with over 400,000 sqft.

Vinay Bansal, founder & CEO, Inflection Point Ventures, says, “Home decor in India is a highly unorganized market and there is no standardization of such services. Shadez is attempting to solve this pain point for homeowners as they finish the painting job in a day. Their application of technology to cut down the total service time and deliver the project in a day is a potential game changer in a large residential market in India because we may do the complete interiors once in 5 years, but painting is a recurring house maintenance service.”

Shadez aims to deliver the re-painting job in a day’s time with their professional team and mechanised tools. They also offer easy EMI plans for their customers.

Jignesh Kenia, lead investor, Inflection Point Ventures, shares, “Painting industry is largely unorganized and the entire process right from planning to pricing to execution is a painful process and time-consuming as well. Their turnround time of a day (for a repainting job), transparency in pricing and professional team creates a great experience for the Customers which was validated in our discussions with their customers, during the due diligence process. The Founders of Shadez are committed to their vision and we support their vision of transforming this sector."

The market size of paint service industry in India stands at Rs 1,00,000 crore with 20 per cent homes getting painted every year. The paint service market in India is highly unorganized, while demands for painting vary significantly. Residential spaces prefer daytime and commercial spaces show inclination towards night shifts. Considering such varying requirements, Shadez undertakes both residential & commercial projects 24x7 to accommodate all requests. They plan to start with false ceiling, exterior painting and project consulting as an addition to their offerings in the coming future.