Shapoorji Pallonji group faces biggest challenge as fund flow dries up

A day after Sterling & Wilson (S&W) gave more time to its promoter, Shapoorji Pallonji group to repay the loans taken from it, the options before the SP group to fund its mainstay construction and real estate businesses are getting limited, say bankers.

Apart from repaying the debt of S&W and its lenders, the group will require around Rs 2,400 crore to meet its future equity commitments till fiscal 2022, say bankers. Besides, the group will not be able to raise debt by pledging its 18.5 per cent stake in Tata Sons shares due to the ongoing litigation in the Supreme Court with the Tatas ...